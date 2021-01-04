adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Monday. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €282.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €265.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

