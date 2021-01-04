ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $11.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 464.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ADMA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

