ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.11. 3,841,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,597,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

