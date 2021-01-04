Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 2,015,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,304,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

