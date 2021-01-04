Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Trading Down 0.9%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.22. 20,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 22,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

