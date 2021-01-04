Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.60 million and $14,133.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00419897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

