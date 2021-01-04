Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,550,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 1,631,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

ARPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.