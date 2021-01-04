Aeryus (AER) Price Tops $0.0025

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Aeryus has a market cap of $30,247.03 and $2.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036783 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002999 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

