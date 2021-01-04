Aeternity Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.90 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and $10.90 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,355,012 coins and its circulating supply is 328,534,068 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars.

