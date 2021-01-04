Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) (LON:AFRK) Trading Down 74.9%

Shares of Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) (LON:AFRK) were down 74.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.02 ($0.07). Approximately 380,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18,999,900% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.60. The stock has a market cap of £11.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) (LON:AFRK)

Afarak Group Oyj engages in the production and supply of chrome products worldwide. It operates through two segments, FerroAlloys and Speciality Alloys. The Ferro Alloys segment produces chrome ore, charge chrome, medium carbon ferrochrome, and silicomanganese. The Specialty Alloys segment offers specialized low carbon and ultra low carbon ferrochrome.

