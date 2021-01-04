AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. 4,346,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,887,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 18,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $46,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,942 shares of company stock worth $1,073,787.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

