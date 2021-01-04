Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.18. 1,452,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,675,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

