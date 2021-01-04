AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 4,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

