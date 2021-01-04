AidCoin (AID) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $373,624.92 and approximately $409.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

