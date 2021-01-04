Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.47

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 155860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

