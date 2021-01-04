Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.97.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

