Airbloc Market Capitalization Hits $3.60 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, OKEx and CPDAX. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $421,112.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.