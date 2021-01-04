Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company.

ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

