Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

