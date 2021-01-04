Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

