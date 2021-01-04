Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

