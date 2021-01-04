Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.87.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

