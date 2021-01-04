Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.