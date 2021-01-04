AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Buys C$46,800.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

BOS stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,043. The stock has a market cap of C$418.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.07. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.59 and a 52-week high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

