Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.69 and its 200 day moving average is €73.01. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

