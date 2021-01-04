AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.