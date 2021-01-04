Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 10.2%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.64. 5,389,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,243,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

