Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.40. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 370 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,381 shares of company stock worth $265,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

