Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.21

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.21 and last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 14798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.52.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.