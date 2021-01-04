Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.45

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 38420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

