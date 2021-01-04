Alias (ALIAS) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alias has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016910 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007826 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

