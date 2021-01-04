Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $559.78

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $559.78 and last traded at $558.07, with a volume of 2005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.38.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,116,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.