Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Purchases 59 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £528.64 ($690.67).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £510 ($666.32).

Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Monday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 922 ($12.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 893.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 827.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.