Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,409,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,685,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

