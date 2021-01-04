Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Up 6.2%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 158,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 641,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.