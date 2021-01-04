AllSafe Price Up 24.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $278,054.87 and $605.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002343 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

