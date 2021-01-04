Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.