Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $47.31 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $47.31 million and approximately $56.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.