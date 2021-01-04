Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.41 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $43.84 million and approximately $39.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

