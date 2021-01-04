Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $25.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,727.36. 48,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,763.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,588.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,799.96.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

