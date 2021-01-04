Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.45. 176,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 243,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

