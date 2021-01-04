Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 8.7%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $111.16. Approximately 4,108,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,900,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -411.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,272,691 shares of company stock worth $260,770,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $62,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

