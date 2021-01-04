Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.97

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.97 and last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 35989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian upped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.03.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

