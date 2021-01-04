Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) Trading Down 7.4%

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 32,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 75,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

About Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

