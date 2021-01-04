Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Thomasville National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $70.30 on Monday, reaching $3,186.63. 4,205,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,128.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.