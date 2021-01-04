Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 30,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 666,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.44).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.73.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

