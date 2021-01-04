Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) vs. Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Head to Head Analysis

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $866.93 million 2.88 $44.44 million $0.83 62.94 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.21 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 5.15% 12.88% 3.90% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ameresco has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ameresco and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

Ameresco beats Real Goods Solar on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offers energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar DG sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment focuses on the provision of enterprise energy management services, consulting services, and integrated-photovoltaic. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

