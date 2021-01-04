American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American International Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. 189,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,604. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

