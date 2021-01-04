American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $72,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,765,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

