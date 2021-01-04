AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.15

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 1513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 526,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 155,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.